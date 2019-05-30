Dr. GVS Rao Has Been Handpicked as One of the Top Three ENT Doctors in Hyderabad, Telangana

Dr. GVS Rao MBBS, MS(ENT) has been named as one of the top three ENT Doctors in Hyderabad, Telangana by Three Best Rated® for 2019. He faced a meticulous 50-point inspection, that includes everything from reviews, ratings, reputation, history, complaints, satisfaction, trust, the cost, to the general excellence.

Dr. GVS Rao says “The idea of providing 360 degrees ENT care excited me.” His passion, coupled with a sense of serenity, reinforced his decision to proceed with ENT Surgery. He successfully completed his MBBS and MS (ENT) at the Guntur Medical College in 1991 with a gold medal. He won first prize in the All India Temporal Bone Dissection Competition. He has served his patients for over three decades with care and professionalism.

Generally, ENT treatment incorporates hearing, balancing, speaking and swallowing difficulties, breathing troubles, allergies, sinuses, sleep issues, head and neck surgeries, and facial plastic surgery. Dr. GVS Rao explains, “ENT plays the most crucial and major functions in everyone’s life. So, a little care in ENT travels a long way in assuring a happy, healthy life.” Sensory organs play a very important role in balancing the body. Once this balance goes, the whole system deteriorates.

Throughout his career, he has handled many challenging cases. He has provided treatment for a 3 months old child affected by Choanal Artesia who was unable to breathe through the nose. In addition, he performed a nose tumor surgery for a 3 months old child who was unable to breathe or drink milk. Dr. GVS Rao performed facial nerve decompression for a 4 years old boy from Dubai who had lost facial symmetry. He has also successfully performed sinusitis surgery on a 102-year-old patient and successfully undertook a cochlear implant surgery on a 2-year old child. He is the world’s first ENT doctor to enters into the Limca Book of World Record in 2010. He conducted an astonishing record-breaking 20 micro-ear surgeries in a span of just 12 hours!

“Most of the people didn’t know that an infection in the ear, nose, and throat will surely affect the other parts of the body,” Dr. GVS Rao explains. Poor hearing may have a chance to affect mental health. This loss can cause the early onset of dementia and other psychological problems. Normally, the main function of the nose is humidification of the air you breathe by using a mucous membrane. Breathing through your mouth affects the humidifying process and the air will not be humid enough. This can cause allergies and untreated asthma! Furthermore, fungal sinusitis, a type of nose infection can affect the eyes. “ENT issues left untreated can also affect the brain,” Dr. GVS Rao warns.

Sinusitis, sleep apnea, hearing loss, hoarseness of voice, snoring, tinnitus, ear discharge, thyroid, tonsils, adenoids, head, and neck cancers are some of the most common ENT disorders in India. These are mostly caused due to an infection on ENT. Dr. GVS Rao has some tips to help prevent infection. First of all, wash your hands often to evade many infections. Whenever you sneeze, yawn or cough cover your mouth and nose to avoid spreading diseases to others. In addition, try to avoid cotton swabs to clean your ears. If is there any wax built-up, it’s best to consult an ENT doctor instead. Also, you should maintain proper humidity levels in your home. Finally, avoid smoking or inhaling second-hand smoke and use noise-canceling headphones to avoid listening to loud sounds.

Dr. GVS Rao is the founder and director of Dr. Rao’s ENT Super Speciality International Hospital in Hyderabad. He proudly states “My long term vision has been to provide affordable ENT care to all and help ENT fraternity in producing better ENT surgeons by providing training and research facilities across the globe.” Along with his prestigious acknowledgment by Three Best Rated®, he has also been recognized by the medical community for his dedication to elevating Indian ENT healthcare to global standards. He has also served as an ENT consultant at several South India’s leading hospitals, such as Medwin Hospitals in Hyderabad, Chinnamal ENT Hospital and KKR ENT Hospital in Chennai, and St. Gregorious Mission Hospital in Pathnamthitta, Kerala.

Additionally, he was the Chief Consultant (ENT) at Medwin Hospitals located in Hyderabad and serves as the Director for Hyderabad ENT Research Foundation. Dr. Rao’s ENT Super Speciality International Hospital provides free consultations, hearing aids and heavily discounted surgeries for the indigent. Get your free consultation today at https://raosentcare.com/

