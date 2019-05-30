Digital Marketing Software Market Is Anticipated to Attain Around $105.28 Billion By 2025

San Francisco, 30 May 2019 – “Digital Marketing Software Market Analysis Report By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By End Use (Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing), By Type, And Segment Forecasts, [2019 – 2025]”

The global digital marketing software market size is projected to reach USD 105.28 billion by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Digital marketing software can integrate multiple digital content delivery platforms so that organizations can plan, design, and execute marketing campaigns on their own.

The software can also be utilized by companies to perform an in-depth and real-time analysis of their marketing campaigns. Proliferation of the internet and surging use of social media is encouraging companies to increase their spending on digital marketing as well as on creating interactive and intuitive digital content, thereby fueling the adoption of digital marketing software.

Digital marketing software enables companies to target a larger audience and improve their customer interaction using multiple sources such as social networking sites, instant messaging systems, and mobile applications. Companies are also deploying the software for targeted advertising campaigns and connecting customers who share similar attributes, which includes location, income, buying patterns, and spending power. It also helps companies in effectively analyzing consumer behavior, buying patterns, and trends across various dimensions.

Market players are observed to focus on development of robust security measures and policies. The primary reason for rising concerns is increasing security threat to customer’s privacy and confidential data, which can potentially hinder the adoption of digital marketing software.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The services segment is poised to expand at the highest CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period. The demand for various professional services and managed services is likely to increase in line with growing adoption of digital marketing solutions

The managed services sub-segment is expected to experience noteworthy growth over the forecast period, owing to additional features, such as remote monitoring and cost-effective management of IT infrastructure through subscription-based pricing models offered as part of managed services

Increasing competition is impelling key industry players to undertake various strategic initiatives, such as upgrading existing products, developing new products, striking partnerships, and making acquisitions, in order to strengthen their existing market position

Cloud deployment model for digital marketing software is estimated to gain traction over the forecast period due to cost-effectiveness and increased accessibility

Stringent government regulations, such as GDPR in Europe, are anticipated to have a significant impact on the adoption of digital marketing software in the region

North America is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, reaching a value of USD 46.45 billion by 2025

Burgeoning popularity of digital media, particularly in developing economies, such as India and China, offers tremendous growth potential for digital advertising in APAC. Companies in China are increasing focus on e-commerce and mcommerce as an important component of their overall sales strategy

Key players operating in the global digital marketing software market include

Adobe Systems Incorporated; Oracle Corporation; IBM Corporation; SAP AG; Microsoft Corporation; Marketo, Inc.; Salesforce.com, Inc.; SAS Institute, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Enterprise; and Hubspot, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital marketing software market based on type, deployment, end use, and region.

Digital Marketing Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Software o CRM Software o Email Marketing o Social Media o Search Marketing o Content Management o Marketing Automation o Campaign Management o Others

Services o Professional Services o Managed Services

Digital Marketing Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Cloud

On-premise

Digital Marketing Software End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

Digital Marketing Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

