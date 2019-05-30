CRD Release 20190410 is Now Available

April 10, 2019 — CRD Version 7.8 Build 20190410 has been released. The following enhancements along with software fixes have been included.

Enhancements:

– Ability to send Crystal Reports to Google Sheets as a destination

Issues Resolved:

– Schedules set to ‘Weekdays’ no longer executes on weekends

– Schedules set to ‘Weekly’ with a repeat of every 2 weeks now executes when expected

– Email log now shows Arabic text as expected

– Additional performance improvements & minor bug fixes included in this release

Important

Customers on Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2 or a prior Windows Server OS and on a CRD build prior to 20190109 should reach out to support for assistance in updating CRD.

