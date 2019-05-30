Cell-Based Assays Global Market estimated to be worth $20.1 billion by 2025

The market intelligence report by IQ4I research covers Cell-based assays global market by various segments based on the Products, applications, and geography. The sub-segments of PRODUCTS [Consumables (Assay kits, cells, microplates, reagents and others), Instruments (microplate readers, liquid handling systems, automated cell counters, microfluidic chips and cell microarrays, high throughput screening, high content screening, microscopes, others), Software and Services); APPLICATIONS (Pharma and Biotech {(Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Manufacturing)}, Basic Research, Diagnostic and medical Devices, Agro and Environmental, Cosmetics Testing, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Materials ); REGION (North America (U.S., & Rest of North America, Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC) and Rest of the World (Brazil, Rest of Latam, Middle East & Others)and factors driving these markets are covered.

According to IQ4I analysis, the Cell-based assays global market is estimated to grow at high single digit CAGR to reach $20.1 billion by 2025. The factors driving the market are rising use of the cell-based assays in drug discovery and development, increasing focus on biologics, technological advancements (platforms for High Throughput Screening (HTS), High-content screening (HCS), novel microscopy-based technologies, increased automation in liquid handling instruments, and advanced software for automation and data acquisition and analysis) favoring the adoption of Cell-based assays, the rise in availability of funds for research. Whereas, factors such as lack of skilled professionals, ethical concerns over the use of raw materials from animal sources, high cost of instruments, lack of standardization, consistency and reproducibility issues are restraining the market growth.

The report covers business intelligence information such as, Product and service costs (Assay kits, instruments and cell line), Key market developments (acquisitions, collaborations and expansions), Services capabilities matrix (drug discovery, development, and manufacturing) are covered. Also includes, Profiles of major players and analysis of their revenue, business strategies, SWOTs and market share.

Some of the key players in Cell-based assays market are Danaher (U.S.), ThermoFisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Biotek (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.)