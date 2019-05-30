Blood Market With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2023

The Global Blood Market was valued at $33,500 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $45,982 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. The blood therapeutics segment contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the increase in the demand for various plasma proteins for the recovery of patients.

The blood market products include whole blood collection, source plasma collection, blood therapeutics, blood typing products, blood screening, and blood processing equipment & associated products. Increase in geriatric population, rise in trauma cases, technological advancement in medical technology for donor screening, and advancement in blood transfusion instruments drive the market growth.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2297

The major company profile Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc.

Becton

Dickinson & Co.

CSL Behring

Immucor

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Grifols International SA.

However, rise in minimal invasive technology, which no longer require the blood transfusion hamper the market growth. Increase in peripheral nerve injuries and improvement in the healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific provide growth opportunities for the market.

Get a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2297

Blood & blood component banks contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the increase in the demand for using equipment for the blood processing and for segregation of the blood components. North America accounted for significant share in the global market in 2016, owing to an established healthcare industry and rise in number of patient population requiring blood & blood components.

Key Findings of the Blood Market:

In 2016, the blood therapeutics segment accounted for the highest share of the global blood industry market.

The intravenous immunoglobulin segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2016.

The blood & blood component banks segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Access Full report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-market