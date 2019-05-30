Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market to grow $886 Million, by 2022

“Considering that industrial robots are deployed for manufacturing of Semiconductors and Electronics products â€“ primarily across the developed countries such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore; manufacturers of cleanroom disposable gloves can focus on tapping opportunities in the manufacturing base of pharmaceutical industry where adoption of robots is minimal.”

Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market

is expected to reach $886 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016 to 2022 from $465 million in 2015, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research.Natural rubber gloves is expected leading segment in terms of revenue whereas vinyl gloves is projected to be leading segment in terms of volume. Japan led the Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.

The growing number of industries across Asia-Pacific region has fueled the demand for cleanroom disposable gloves market. Semiconductor industry was the highest revenue generator in Asia-Pacific market and anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 9.2% from 2016 to 2022, owing to the high use of cleanroom disposable gloves by cleanroom personnel to avoid cross contamination of the manufactured products. In addition, emergence of cleanroom customized gloves for different industries to maintain cleanroom environment has added advantage to the manufacturers as these gloves are costly and generates higher revenue compared to regular gloves. Therefore, increasing consumer bases, rising awareness and growing demand have propelled the cleanroom disposable market in Asia-Pacific.

Natural rubber gloves accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. This is mainly due to high elasticity that aids speed of operations in cleanrooms. The gloves also offer highest comfort levels to the cleanroom personnel as compared to other cleanroom gloves such as vinyl gloves and nitrile gloves.

Key findings of Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market

• Japan was the highest contributor to the cleanroom disposable gloves market and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

• India is the fastest growing market and projected to grow with a CAGR of 15.6%.

• China accounted for about one-fourth share of the Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market in 2015.

• The natural rubber gloves segment generated the maximum revenue in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%.

• Semiconductor industry accounted for largest market share in 2015 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.2%.

The report also provides comprehensive competitive analysis and company profiles of Ansell Healthcare, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd., Rubberex Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, and Semperit AG Holding.

