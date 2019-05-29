Vietnam UPS Systems Market (2018-2024)

Market Forecast By KVA Ratings (Up to 1.1 kVA, 1.1 kVA – 5 kVA, 5.1 kVA – 20 kVA, 20.1 kVA – 50 kVA, 50.1 kVA – 200 kVA and Above 200 kVA), By Applications (Commercial (Offices, Healthcare, Hospitality, BFSI, Data Centers and Others including Retail, Government Buildings and Transportation Infrastructure), Industrial and Residential)), By Regions (Northern, Central and Southern) and Competitive Landscape.

According to 6Wresearch, Vietnam UPS market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-24. Government plans such as National Transport Master Plan (2011-20) and the $121 billion Ho Chi Minh City Master Transport Plan are likely to create huge opportunities for UPS companies as these would lead to infrastructural development across the country. According to Government of Vietnam (GVN), the manufacturing and processing sectors are expected to flourish and contribute significantly to the industrial segment of Vietnam on account of growing foreign investment in the country.

Amongst all the applications, the commercial sector captured the highest Vietnam UPS market share in 2017. In the commercial sector, data centers, BFSI and hospitality segments were the major revenue shareholders and are expected to maintain their dominance over the coming years on account of government emphasis on developing the social infrastructure of the country.

The Southern region is projected to witness highest growth rate over the next six years due to various upcoming infrastructure projects in the region. Additionally, the Northern region also provide positive prospects for the deployment of UPS systems in the region. Further, development of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in provinces such as Quang Ninh are expected to create additional opportunities for the UPS companies in the Northern region.

Some of the key players in Vietnam UPS market includes- Eaton, Schneider Electric, General Electric, ABB, Socomec, Tripp Lite and others.

The Vietnam UPS market report thoroughly covers the Vietnam Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market by KVA ratings, applications and regions. The Vietnam UPS market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Vietnam UPS market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Market Report @ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/vietnam-ups-uninterruptible-power-supply-systems-market-2018-2024-forecast-by-kva-ratings-applications-regions-competitive-landscape.html

Press Release @ https://www.6wresearch.com/press-releases/vietnam-ups-system-market-share-forecasts-size-growth-opportunity-shipments-cagr-players-profile-media-news.html

Key Highlights of the Report:

Uninterruptible Power Supply

Uninterruptible Power Supply market share

ABOUT US :

6Wresearch is the premier, one stop market intelligence and advisory centre, known for its best in class business research and consulting activity. We provide industry research reports and consulting service across different industries and geographies which provide industry players an in-depth coverage and help them in decision making before investing or enter into a particular geography.

For Further details, please contact:

Website: www.6wresearch.com

Phone: +911143024305

Email ID: sales@6wresearch.com