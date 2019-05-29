Trust TempGenius to get accurate results on temperature and environment monitoring

United States 29-05-2019. With fast and advancing technology, temperature monitoring systems are being launched into the market with attractive and advanced features which have made an analysis of the temperature of any environment quick, perfect and easier. Temperature monitoring systems are mainly used to assess the temperatures of large motor units or gadgets like motor generated power generators, motor windings and also transformer windings. In many food processing industries, we often can see the usage of temperature monitoring systems. Apart from that, chemical factories, drug manufacturing units and fertilizer factories also utilize temperature monitoring systems for analysis of temperatures.

Temperature monitoring systems manufactured by TempGenius are bestowed with many unique features which make it even more beneficial in industrial use. The systems are made compact in size with a design based on microcontroller. There are two set points for each channel which are multiplexed by analog switches. These monitoring systems are provided with alarm and trip indicators for notifying if there is any kind of disbalance in temperature monitoring. TempGenius hires highly skilled technologists who professionally build these systems for its best use possible.

TempGenius also produces wireless environment monitor which are very useful in monitoring the level of dust, noise and other harmful air pollutants like smoke, CFC and many others. These minute particles are present in the air everywhere and are very much harmful if inhaled by human beings. The wireless environment monitor manufactured by TempGenius is highly essential in detecting slight changes in the levels of these particles at several localities, industrial site or any other construction site. This wireless monitor can be controlled by the operator while he or she is sitting at his own chamber. Thus, it is a convenient mode of environment analyser. Not only monitoring, but our company professionals would also guide you to control the wireless environment monitor.

To know more about TempGenius, visit us at: https://www.tempgenius.com/temperature-monitoring/