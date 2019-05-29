The Next Big Thing in Supply Chain Analytics Market

According to the new market research report “Supply Chain Analytics Market by Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The supply chain analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2018 to USD 7.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the supply chain market include increasing volume and velocity of data; need to enhance operational and supply chain efficiencies, and advent of AI and machine learning into supply chain management.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the supply chain analytics market based on software, services, deployment models, organization size, industry verticals, and regions

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to all the 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze recent developments and their positioning related to the supply chain analytics market

To analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and Research and Development (R&D) activities, in the market

Recent Developments

In October 2018, the company released Watson Supply Chain Insights that offers real-time data about supply chain operations to supply chain officers. The company has been continuously investing in R&D to focus on high-growth strategic opportunities and expand its market presence.

In May 2018, Oracle launched new AI cloud applications for supply chain managers to discover patterns and gain insights on product issues. The strong network of channel partners and distributors has strengthened the reach of the company across the world.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Size Estimation

For making market estimates and forecasting the supply chain analytics market and the other dependent submarkets, top-down and bottom-up approaches were used. The bottom-up procedure was used to arrive at the overall market size of the global supply chain analytics market using key companies’ revenue and their offerings in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the market have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The market size, in terms of value, has been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

The market comprises major solution providers, such as SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Software AG (Germany), MicroStrategy (US), Tableau (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO (US), Cloudera (US), Logility (US), Savi Technology (US),Infor (US), RELEX Solutions (Finland), TARGIT(Denmark), Voxware (US), The AnyLogic Company(US), Antuit(US), Axway (US), AIMMS (Netherlands), BRIDGEi2i(India), Domo (US), Datameer (US), 1010data(US), Rosslyn Analytics(UK).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the supply chain analytics market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

