The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Offers Dialectal Behavior Therapy to Help People with Depression

The Connecticut-based private psychotherapy practice creates and implements an individualized treatment plan in a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment for people with depression

[CONNECTICUT, 5/29/19] – The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH) offers dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) to help individuals recover from depression and other behavioral and cognitive issues. DBT is cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy based on mindfulness, helping individuals—children, adolescents, adults, and families—regulate their behaviors and emotions.

Depression Affect Any Age Group

The CCBH explains clinical depression is different from day-to-day mood fluctuation. It refers to a loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities as well as persistent feelings of sadness, worthlessness, or hopelessness. This condition can have serious implications if left untreated.

Moreover, anyone can experience depression regardless of age. Children, for example, show signs of depression through persistent sadness, feelings of hopelessness, irritability, or mood swings. Depression in adolescents, meanwhile, causes persistent sadness and disturbance in interest and ability to enjoy things.

Adults with depression can find task completion difficult, be it personal or professional. Feelings of hopelessness and lack of motivation contribute to creating a cycle of withdrawal that is difficult to break. Signs of depression include fatigue, persistent thoughts of dying, and feeling of worthlessness.

Recovering From Depression

The CCBH has a DBT treatment team, which consists of intensively trained members. They have undergone the highest level of training by Behavioral Tech, LLC, a training and research institute by the DBT-founder Marsha Linehan. The team works closely with each client or family to customize a treatment plan.

The CCBH offers DBT Program that provides four modes of treatment, namely:

• Weekly individual therapy

• Group DBT Skills classes

• Phone coaching

• Weekly DBT Consultation Team meeting

Participants will have a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment, ideal for a range of mental, emotional, and behavioral difficulties.

About The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a private psychotherapy practice that provides comprehensive and personalized mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The center helps clients recover from emotional, mental, and behavioral conditions.

