Sports Drink Market Trends, And Forecast

Sports Drink Market Overview

Sports Drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help out athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before or after training or competition.

Athletes actively training or fitness enthusiasts drop electrolytes by sweating and expending energy. A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide more calories of energy from sugars is to enhance performance and endurance.

Request for Sample @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/sports-drink-market-3719/request-sample

The Global Sports Drink Market is driven by aspects including the keen interest of the millennial generation in sports, inclination towards fitness, growing disposable incomes and willingness to pay for the health products. The rising number of fitness centres and health clubs also contribute to the development of the market. However, the increasing inclination of the market towards organic and natural products due to less side effects acts as a constraint on the growth of the market

Sports Drink Market Forecast Report (2018-2023)

The Global Sports Drink Market worth was USD 12.86 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.1%, to reach USD 15.57 billion by 2023.

Browse Report Brief and TOC @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/sports-drink-market-3719/

Sports Drink Market Segmentation

The Global Sports Drink Market is classified on the basis of type, Ingredients type, and packaging and by distribution channels. On the basis of type, the market is classified into isotonic, hypertonic and hypotonic. On the basis of ingredient types, the market is classified into Aqua/Water and Additives. The additives segment is further classified into sweeteners, polysaccharides and oligosaccharides, flavours, acidulates and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is classified into bottle, can, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is classified among modern grocery retailers, traditional grocery retailers, and non-grocery specialists.

The Global Sports Drink Market has also been geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. In 2015, North America lead the global Sports Drink market in terms of market share. The market for these Sports Drink in Asia-Pacific area is strengthening because of more consumption. The Asia-Pacific and other growing nations are foreseen to develop at a rapid pace in the Sports Drink market in the following years when compared with seasoned markets of developed regions.

Key developments

October 2017 – PepsiCo attempted to diversify its beverage portfolio with the adding of less sugary drinks into their latest product line

March 2016– The Abott Nutrition Co. added a newly tailored energy drink called Ensure Enlive aimed at clients 50 or older

Buy now @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/cart/buy-now/sports-drink-market-3719/

Major Players:

Major players in the current market are:

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

100Plus

Lucozade

Sportade and Pocari Sweat

5 Living Essentials

Cloud 9

Extreme Drinks Co.

Abbott Nutrition Co

AJE Group

Arctico Beverage Company

Brtivic PLC

Champion Nutrition

D’angelo

Fraser & Neave Holdings BHD

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Customize Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/sports-drink-market-3719/customize-report

About Us

Market Data Forecast is determined to working in the areas of market research, business intelligence and consulting. We have a great professional experience in research and consulting for different business domains to cater the needs of both individual and corporate clients.

For more information:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager at Market Data Forecast

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Tel: +1-888-702-9626

Website: www.marketdataforecast.com