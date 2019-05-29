Singapore Next Generation Connectivity Market is projected to cross USD 6.6 billion by 2023

Increasing digitization, rapid adoption of connectivity services & solutions, high internet & smartphone penetration and Smart Nation Initiative to drive Singapore next generation connectivity market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Singapore Next Generation Connectivity Market By Technology Type, By Type of User, By Services, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, next generation connectivity services market is gaining traction in Singapore and is projected to cross $ 6.6 billion by 2023, owing to increasing demand from carriers offering OTT (Over the Top) content services and growing popularity of enterprise mobility in the country. Moreover, next generation nationwide broadband network initiative by the government of Singapore for laying optical fiber cable infrastructure across the country, combined with growing penetration of smartphones and internet is leading to high demand for next generation connectivity services by carrier providers. Additionally, increasing digitization is further likely to propel growth in Singapore next generation connectivity market in the coming years.

Browse 27 market data Figures spread through 80 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Singapore Next Generation Connectivity Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/singapore-next-generation-connectivity-market/3047.html

On the basis of type, Singapore next generation connectivity market is segmented into Internet, Fiber Network, DWDM and Metro Ethernet. Internet segment dominated the market and is likely to continue its dominance in the country’s next gen connectivity market during the forecast period as well. However, connectivity services offered over DWDN infrastructure are growing at a significant pace, due to increasing need for high speed LAN-to-LAN connectivity, disaster recovery, etc. In 2017, Central & East region accounted for the largest revenue share in Singapore next generation connectivity market on the back of high demand for internet services from home and business users and increasing smartphone users in the region.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3047

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Rising demand for high speed broadband services among different end users is driving the Singapore next generation connectivity market. Moreover, increasing market competition is leading to reduction in prices of connectivity services, which in turn, is boosting the adoption of connectivity services. Additionally, significant growth in the fiber network infrastructure of the country, growing acceptance of enterprise mobility by companies and rising mobile data services revenue would further steer growth in Singapore next generation connectivity market in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Singapore Next Generation Connectivity Market By Technology Type, By Type of User, By Services, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”has evaluated the future growth potential of Singapore next generation connectivity market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report offers decision makers superior market intelligence, thereby enabling them to conduct thorough investment appraisal. Besides, the report also analyzes the evolving market trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in Singapore next generation connectivity market.

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com