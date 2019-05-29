Australia UPS Systems Market (2018-2024)

Market Forecast By KVA Ratings (Up to 1 KVA, 1.1-5 KVA, 5.1-20 KVA, 20.1-50 KVA, 50.1-200 KVA and Above 200 KVA), By Applications (Residential, Industrial and Commercial including Offices, Healthcare, BFSI, Hospitality, Education, Data Center and Others), By Regions (New South Wales, Southern Australia, Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria and Northern Territory Australia) and Competitive Landscape.

According to 6Wresearch, Australia UPS Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-24. Expected growth in the country’s commercial and industrial sector on account of significant emphasis on the manufacturing industry, healthcare sector specially the medical tourism and transportation sector would drive the demand for UPS systems during the forecast period. Australian Government’s 10 Year Infrastructure Investment Plan to boost the country’s infrastructure would also play a key role in driving the UPS systems market over the coming years. Further, rising investment for technological advancement of sectors such as Healthcare, Banking & Finance, Education and Transportation & Logistics would strengthen the ICT sector which in turn would also drive the growth of Australia UPS Market.

New South Wales region is projected to witness the highest Australia UPS market share over the coming years on account of The NSW State Infrastructure Strategy 2018-2038 for infrastructure investment and land-use planning for the region. Further, rising investment in digital technologies for innovation in service delivery and better management of assets and to improve service quality and efficiency in various sectors through more connected infrastructure, and data and technology investment would also help New South Wales region to continue its dominance in future as well.

The Australia UPS market report thoroughly covers the Australia Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market by kVA ratings, applications and regions. The Australia UPS Market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Australia UPS market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

