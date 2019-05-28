The Largest Career and Community Platform for Women

GharSeNaukri.com, a job portal for women, was launched in 2014. With a Pan India presence with its head office in Noida, Delhi NCR and a branch office in Chennai, it has been able to make a mark of its own as the country’s largest career and community platform for women within a short span of time.

A women empowering platform

GharSeNaukri.com is not merely a job portal but it is also a women empowering platform where mentoring, online trainings, jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities are provided to women, including HR solutions and services. It’s a women-oriented career platform offering a diverse range of work-from-home jobs, part-time jobs, remote jobs, freelancing and flexible jobs in different industry domains for our skilled, non-working women community. The portal also provides full-time job opportunities for returning women professionals.

GharSeNaukri.com strongly believes that women empowerment is possible only when women are financially independent. This is possible only when women get a chance to work. But, unfortunately, in India, there are many working women professionals who give up their career midway, due to motherhood, family and other societal obligations. GharSeNaukri.con is a great platform for all these women, including moms and housewives, to look for varied job opportunities, earn, and are empowered.

Today, GharSeNaukri.com has a database of more than 5 lakh registered women professionals, who are either working or non-working at present.

Work from home jobs for women

As already mentioned the USP of this company is that it provides work from home jobs or freelancing jobs for women, which they can do as per their convenience without affecting their family life. At the same time they can earn for themselves as well as for the family. The company is associated with leading employers and organizations who believe in the concept of flexible jobs. There are ample opportunities available, right from content writing to tutoring, from tele-calling to customer care, from recruiting to travel consultancy, from designing to SEO and many more. There are many IT and non-IT jobs available for returning women professionals.

Company’s Vision

To be the world’s biggest Home Based Opportunity creator for women by the year 2022

Company’s Mission

Working towards engaging over 5 million women from different parts of India by the year 2025

GharSeNaukri.com and HR Solutions

Not only jobs, GharSeNaukri.com also provides HR solutions and services. The company with its effective HR strategies and policies help its clients to find the right female talent who can meet their goals and objectives for their organization. The company helps to build up a high-performing team which contributes to the company. It acts as a catalyst between female workforce and eminent employers, and thereby helps in reducing gender disparity at workplace.

A community for women…

GharSeNaukri.com is providing a platform for engagement and building a strong community networking for women. It is in the process of becoming the largest community platform for women from all nooks and corners of India, who are there to support each other, providing ample mentoring and guidance to those who need it. The company works to build a better and secured future for women and it has been already successful in doing so.

GharSeNaukri.com can rightfully be considered as a business venture with socio-economic impact on Indian Society. The aim is to generate employment for women and improve social relation.