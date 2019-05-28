Superior Boat Repair Offers a One-Stop Shopping Experience for All Boating Needs

A Reliable Boat Repair Service Provider Helps Meet the Unique Boating Needs of the Residents Northern California

Rancho Cordova, CA: Superior Boat Repair is a one-stop shop offering boat service, sales, repairs, storage, and other boating solutions to the residents of Northern California. Whether you want to have an oil change, new boat upholstery, get coat repair, trailer repair, or a major overhaul of a boat, the company will offer the services you need. Sometimes, you need boat storage both indoor and outdoor; Superior Boat Repair will take care of you. The company services and repairs different kinds of boats including – Regal boats and supreme.

It takes years of experience, the right training, and skills to provide quality boat servicing and repairs. Super Boat Repair has a team that is experienced in servicing and repairing boats as well as trailers including Regal, ski supreme, and Nautique. Superior Boat Repair team believes that no job is too small or even too large for them. When seeking boat repair services, boat owners want to get the best services. They want to have quality parts fitted in their boats, and the level of customer service has to be excellent. Superior Boat Repair works hard to meet the needs of its clients using effective strategies and tactics. The residents of Northern California count on the services of Superior Boat Repair in that the company uses industry leading technology and innovation.

Among the services offered by Superior Boat Repair include:

Engine maintenance with PCM & Mercruiser Certified technicians

Boat detailing to make your boat look like new

Gel-coat and fiberglass works to help fix your boat structure and cosmetic issues

Prop repair by the prop shop reconditioning team

Making the interior feel a breeze with upholstery and carpet installation and cleaning

Shrink wrap service to protect your boat during the winter

Reasonably prices parts and accessories to help repair your boat to keep it in mint condition

Boat engine tune ups

Bilge bump repairs

Boat electrical system repair

About Superior Boat Repair: Superior Boat Repair is a leading boat repair and sales service provider serving residents in Northern California. Situated in Rancho Cordova, CA, the company has an experienced team of technicians led by Bob Bense, the owner of the company. Superior Boat Repair has been featured in the top 100 Boating Industry dealers and is a certified dealership. The company is also recognized by the Home Wood High and Dry Marina. Superior Boat Repair is also the home of the newly launched Folsom Lake Sports Club and strives to bring the boaters of Folsom Lake together to have a great experience while enjoying their beautiful lake. Whether it’s Wakesurf boats, Ski Supreme, or Regal, the company will take care of your boating needs.

Contact Information:

Business Name- Superior Boat Repair & Sales

Street Address:- 11337 Pyrites Way Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

State:- California

Country:- USA

City:- Rancho Cordova

Postal Code:- 95670

Phone No:- 916-638-3382

Website:-https://www.superiorboatrepair.com