Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market Witness a Healthy Growth During 2018 – 2025

San Francisco, 28 May 2019 – “Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market By Solution, By Application (Bridges & Dams, Buildings & Stadiums, Vessels & Platforms), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), And Segment Forecasts, [2018 – 2025]”

The global structural health monitoring market size is estimated to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Growing investments in infrastructural development and government regulations mandating implementation of sensors and data acquisition systems to monitor structure health are expected to augment the market. Increasing age of existing bridges and dams and rising focus on infrastructural advancements including construction of new bridges, dams, buildings, and stadiums are also providing a push to the market.

Superior infrastructure is essential for regional development and it helps to increase productivity of the private as well as public sectors. Therefore, rapid infrastructural development across the globe is one of the primary growth stimulants for the market. These systems help in reducing cost by removing need for inspection staff and maintenance. Additionally, with ongoing advancements in technology, these systems are being used in applications such as diagnosing vessels and platforms in marine industries, aircraft frames in aerospace and defense, and inspection of large machines.

North America is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon owing to surging demand from applications such as bridges & dams and buildings & stadiums. However, Asia Pacific is poised to post the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the same period. This is owing to increasing investments in the civil infrastructure sector, along with industries such as aerospace, defense, marine, and manufacturing. Moreover, in 2014, the Chinese government laid down new regulations mandating use of SHM systems while building new architectural structures and bridges. They have restricted replacement time period for an embedded sensor to 20 years and three to five years for a sensor placed on the surface of the bridge. Furthermore, expanding production of oil sands and shale gas in regions such as Africa and Asia are anticipated to stir up the demand for structural health monitoring systems.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The hardware segment is likely to dominate the structural health monitoring market throughout the forecast period owing to higher cost of sensors and data acquisition systems as compared to that of software and services

In terms of application, the market for structural health monitoring is dominated by bridges & dams and the trend is estimated to continue until 2025. This is due to increasing investments in order to check for health of structures, thus ensuring public safety

Prominent industry participants include National Instruments Corporation; Structural Monitoring Systems; Digitexx Data Systems, Inc.; and Pure Technologies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global structural health monitoring market based on solution, application, technology, and region:

Structural Health Monitoring Solution Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Hardware Sensors Data Acquisition Systems Others

Software & Services

Structural Health Monitoring Application Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Bridges & Dams

Building & Stadiums

Vessels & Platforms

Airframes & Wind Turbines

Large Machines & Equipment

Structural Health Monitoring Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Wired

Wireless

Structural Health Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

