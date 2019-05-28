Mysteries of Gita Unveiled for the Common Mind in Notion Press’ Latest Book Gitaji

The holy scripture of Hindu religion, The Gita, holds many mysteries which are yet to be discovered by common people. Written in Sanskrit over a millennium ago, there have been many debates and arguments to find the true meaning of Gita. Author Birj Mohan Sharma in his latest book, Gitaji, published by Notion Press has made his personal attempt to unravel Gita’s hidden treasures and reveal them to the ordinary mind in a language that is widely used and understood – Hindi.

Gita Mata was first introduced to the author by his father, Pandit Rameshwar Vyas who was a Yoga teacher and a social worker. Since then, the author was fascinated by the message conveyed by the text. He expanded his understanding and knowledge of the scripture while attending Satsangs organised by his father where discerning Sanskrit scholars explain their interpretations of Gita and other religious writings including Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayan and Mahabharata.

Gitaji is the compilation of the knowledge acquired by the author after decades of learning, reading and meditating upon the holy text. According to the author, “Gitaji does not counter or propagate any ‘ism’ or school of thoughts. It reveals universal, psychological, philosophical and scientific facts to its reader. It says that in whatever way you tread, i.e., action, knowledge or devotion, it all leads you to your inner peace and freedom.”

Apart from his interest in spirituality and philosophy, Brij Mohan Sharma has been a keen observer and writer of Business Philosophy and Practice in India. He has authored many books on a wide range of topics including business ethics, professional and philosophy in the context of present-day business practices.

As a whole, Gitaji is the simplified version of Gita in easy-to-understand Hindi. If you would like to understand the epic sermon of Lord Krishna, this is the best opportunity to do so.

Gitaji is available for sale online both in print and e-book format at the Notion Press bookstore and several other commonly known e-commerce platforms.