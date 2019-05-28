LEDBETTER LAW FIRM PROVIDES FREE INITIAL CONSULTATIONS

St. Louis, Missouri- May 28, 2019- Ledbetter Law Firm is pleased to announce the availability of free consultations to parties seeking debt relief. The St. Louis, MO law firm specializes in bankruptcy cases, including Chapter 7, to help eliminate many types of debt their clients may have. The Ledbetter Law Firm represents clients throughout Jefferson County, St. Louis County, and St. Louis City.

Scheduling a consultation with the Ledbetter Law Firm is simple. Those that would like to know their options and speak to a highly experienced bankruptcy attorney can call their St. Louis, MO, office at 314-535-7780.

The bankruptcy process in the Eastern Missouri Federal Court can be a challenging one. While individuals have the right to file on their own, it can be a costly mistake to do so. The amount of paperwork needed to register is confusing, and it is imperative that the forms be filled out correctly, and the court has all the necessary documents. Not every individual may qualify for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which is just one reason, Ledbetter Law Firm offers free initial consultations.

Founder of Ledbetter Law Firm, Frank Ledbetter has said, “we understand how easy it is to fall into an irreversible debt problem that threatens your sanity, savings, and family. Our experienced consumer bankruptcy and credit card debt lawyers can help you gain control of your debt and forge a path to long-term financial health.” about how their firm helps clients get out from under debt.

During a consultation with Ledbetter Law Firm, a senior attorney will ask several questions about income and debt. These questions allow the attorney to determine what options are available to the client, in terms of bankruptcy solutions, or if they need foreclosure defense. Chapter 7 bankruptcy wipes out all debt, excluding student loans, taxes, and child support. But there has to be proof that the filer is unable to repay these debts, within a reasonable time.

Often the income of a person and the type of debt they have will determine what bankruptcy solution is right for them. For individuals seeking bankruptcy, it is essential to know which bankruptcy chapter is the correct one.

Finding debt relief is a challenging time for many. One concern is how to pay the attorney fees so they may proceed with filing for bankruptcy. Ledbetter Law Firm explains during the consultation that they offer flexible payment plans for clients, allowing them to put money towards the fee, without having to pay a lump sum at one time. Once the fees are paid, then the case can be filed. This allows those that are already struggling to get the help they need without further injuring their financial situation.

Bankruptcy can stop lawsuits from creditors, garnishments, foreclosures, prevent repossessions, and when completed the discharge of unsecured debt. The Ledbetter Law Firm has over a decade of experience in practicing bankruptcy law. The first step towards regaining financial freedom, begins with contacting their office for a free consultation.

For more information about Ledbetter Law Firm, visit https://www.stlouisbankruptcyattorneyhelp.com. Please direct questions to Frank Ledbetter at 314-535-7780 or by email at info@stlouisbankruptcyattorneyhelp.com.