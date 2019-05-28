JustCo Has a Selection of Stylish Offices Suitable for Every Business Need

The Singapore-based workspace provider tailors office designs to meet the size and the unique needs of enterprises featuring bespoke, modern facilities.

[SINGAPORE, 2019] –JustCo offers flexible, stylish office spaces for rent in Singapore that suit various business needs. The company has a team of expert designers, space planners and project managers that tailors offices according to an organisation’s requirements.

A Beneficial Solution for Enterprises

JustCo explains co-working spaces provide several advantages to businesses, including:

• Flexibility. Working in a co-working space allows businesses to only commit to lease terms and office solutions suitable for them. They can upsize and right-size their space when the business starts evolving.

• Capital. JustCo assists businesses in office setup procurement matters. They can rent the spaces they need, which helps them save on costs.

• Design. Businesses can obtain a bespoke, flexible and tech-enabled office by working with JustCo’s design team. They work with enterprises’ physical and branding requirements.

• Collaboration. Operating in a co-working workspace allows businesses to participate in curated and various types of events. It also enables them to build business partnerships with a community from different cities globally.

Office Space Solutions for Enterprises

JustCo’s enterprise office spaces come in two categories, depending on the size of the organisation. These categories are:

• Enterprise Suite

This is a private office with its own entrance for staff of the organisation and their visitors. JustCo can also incorporate the business’s colours, signage and brand guidelines. The office can fit more than 20 pax, ideal for matured start-ups or as a satellite/rep office.

• Bespoke Solutions

This is an exclusive space or floor with its own entrance for employees and visitors. The office is customisable to suit the specialised spatial requirements and branding elements of the organisation. It fits 50 to 300 pax and excellent for regional global headquarters with different business units.

About JustCo

JustCo is Asia’s premium flexible workspace provider in Asia. The company believes that working together is working better, that is why it offers open and creative workspaces to connect like-minded and dynamic communities. Its vision of collaborative, creative, and innovative workspaces has positioned the company as one of the driving forces behind the commercial real estate market in Asia.

Visit https://www.justcoglobal.com/ today for more information.