DODOcase VR Offers New VR Products

DODOcase VR, the custom branded VR headset specialists, announced a new line of VR products. Virtual reality campaigns are a new area of marketing to improve communication with consumers.

DODOcase VR specializes in custom branded headsets and is known throughout the world for helping businesses launch their own VR campaigns. This is done by providing top-notch, high-quality VR viewers. SMARTvr, the company’s most popular product, is Google Certified and is best known for being durable, sleek and portable. The P2 POPUP is the newest and best cardboard VR viewer available. The original version, the P1 POPUP, is better known for its compact size and ease of assembly. They also offer promotional VR products for large scale distribution.

When clients work with DODOcare VR, they can expect a high level of service that includes transparent pricing options, custom branded viewers, dedicated account managers and graphical design support from an in-house team of professionals. They strive to provide their products with fast turnaround times and complete support.

Anyone interested in learning about the products offered can learn more by visiting the DODOcase VR website https://www.dodocasevr.com/.

About DODOcase VR: DODOcase VR, a division of The Chilcote Company, is a US manufacturer with more than 112 years of experience. They manufacture top-quality packaging and promotional items for some of the most prestigious brands all over the world. The company works with specialized partners around the world to ensure deadlines, quantities and delivery expectations are met, regardless of location. Their dedicated staff includes account managers, graphic designers and product engineers. The team is dedicated to every part of the project from start to finish.

