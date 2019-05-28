Cable Assembly Market Worth $220.7 billion by 2025

Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company published a research report titled “Cable Assembly Market by Product (Custom/Application Specific Assemblies, Rectangular Assemblies, Radio Frequency (RF) Assemblies, Circular Assemblies), Application (Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Medical), and Geography–Global Forecast to 2025”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global cable assembly market is projected to reach $220.7 billion in 2025 from $149.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors such as increasing number of electric vehicles, growing demand from aerospace industry, growing internet penetration across the globe are expected to drive the growth of this market. Moreover, high demand for fiber optic cable assemblies is further expected to provide significant opportunities for various stakeholders in this market. However, availability of counterfeit products is expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The global cable assembly market study presents historical market data in terms of values, estimated current data, and forecasts for 2019 to 2025- by product (custom/application specific assemblies, rectangular assemblies, Radio Frequency (RF) assemblies, circular assemblies, fiber optics assemblies, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) assemblies, and others), and application (automotive, telecom, computers and peripherals, industrial, military & aerospace, medical, and others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

On the basis of product, custom/application specific assemblies segment accounted for the largest share of the global cable assembly market in 2018. However, fiber optics assemblies are expected to grow at the highest growth rate owing to growing demand for higher speed interconnect in datacom and high performance computing, increasing adoption of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, growing adoption of 4G LTE network platforms, and continued growth and investments made in internet and telecommunications industry.

On the basis of application, automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the global cable assembly market in 2018. Growing demand for electric, hybrid & fuel cell cable assemblies, next generation of charging cable assemblies for hybrid and electric vehicles, infotainment & multimedia cable assemblies, and safety cable assemblies will drive the growth of cable assembly market for automotive industry.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (Brazil, UAE, Argentina, and RoLAMEA). In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global cable assembly market. This market is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, and India are the strong markets for cable assemblies and expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years. Factors such as growing urbanization and industrialization, increasing demand for electric vehicles, presence of large number of manufacturers, and growth in the power distribution sector are expected to drive the growth of cable assembly market in this region.

The key players operating in the global cable assembly market are Amphenol DC Electronics (ADCE), TE Connectivity Ltd, Jae Electronics, Inc., Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Koch Industries, Inc. (Molex), W.L. Gore and Associates, Epec, LLC, Fischer Connectors SA, Samtec, Inc., Delphi Connection Systems, Yazaki Corporation, and Foxconn (FIT) among others.

