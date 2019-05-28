Best Digital Marketing Tips For Quick Web Page Indexing

Introduction:-

Making your website crawlable and ultimately index in the search engine can take some days like about a month, depending upon your on-page and off-page SEO factors. However, there’s no definite answer for it that how many days it will be take to index a new website but there are a few things you can do to make the website crawlable and indexed faster, and this blog will focus on 10 ways how we can do that.

Definition of crawling and indexing:-

Crawling refers to the process when Google sends its software program (known as Googlebot, crawler or spider) to obtain overall data from new and existing websites.

Google then fetches such data to learn what the site and its pages are about & which certain keywords and phrases are used to the crawled pages, by storing them in data storage for making them searchable as the index this is called indexing. As a result, when users enter a search query, Google quickly scans the list of indexed sites, showing the appropriate, relevant webpages in the SERPs.

1. Make the use of Google Search Console:-

Google indexing is can be check via Google Search Console, formerly known as Google Webmaster Tools. All crawling stats can be viewed via this web service, as well as additional indexing-related information, such as how many URLs are being indexed, how much time it takes, and so on. You just need to verify your website on Google Search Console by submitting it over here.

2. Submit XML sitemap:-

An XML sitemap is plays role as a navigation guide for crawler and indicates all pages available pages on your website. A sitemap is especially useful if you have a big website as it saves the crawler time fetching for your webpages, by allowing you to get your site indexed faster. You can use an XML sitemap generator tool to build your sitemap

3. Improve Engagement on social media:-

Another great way of getting new websites indexed quickly on the web is to make use of social media. Because getting a lot of social engagement in the form of retweets and likes is valuable to your site’s search engine ranking position. Once you have your social profiles ready, make sure to add the website link to the account info section and then start linking out to new webpages through social media posts. This is how you will boost the crawling rate of every new pages.

4. Generate backlinks:-

A good amount of quality backlinks helps to the crawler to find your website quickly. When Google scans through links it finds on websites, it’s able to discover new websites. It means the more pages link out to a new page, then higher the chances that Google will find it.

However, you should focus on building natural and relevant back links from popular and authority websites, like CNN or Forbes. you can also quickly track your website and drive additional traffic to it by publishing answers on Q&A websites like Quora and leaving comments with links on Dofollow blogs and forums.

5. Analyze Website Speed:-

Websites that load up quickly have a good chance of getting indexed faster by crawling bots. Otherwise, Google might not be able to index it at all for due to its heavy user interface and loading time.

6. Publish Quality & Updated Content Regularly:-

Publish newly updated content actively adding new content is exactly what can attract crawling bots and make them come back to crawl your site. Therefore, if a website is updated regularly, Google will have a lot more reasons to return and re-crawl it. Just make sure that the content is quality and valuable to readers

7. Social Bookmarking:-

Social Bookmarking is another way of alerting search engines and letting them know immediately about the new content of your website. When you ping or bookmark your website, it means you are telling search engines to come and check out a new piece of content on your site.

