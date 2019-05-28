Addiction Committee is honoured and privileged to welcome all the addiction professionals to join the auspicious event “3rd International Conference on Addiction Research and Therapy” which transpires on March 23-24, 2020 at the beautiful place Amsterdam, Netherlands under the theme “An understandable look at the dilemma of Addiction”.

The Addiction Conference will feature for two days of scientific research on the latest developments which will include 15+ Keynote Speeches, 50+ invited talks and 100+ technical papers and it’s going to be a huge platform with more than 300 participants all around the world.

The Conference has best highlights to share views and some of the highlighted sessions are Addiction Therapy, Harm Reduction Psychotherapy, Drug Addition, Addiction Psychiatry, Behavioral Addiction, Addiction Medicine, Social Media Addiction and so on.

The key motto of Addiction Conference is to unite the like-minded individuals to mould the future of research that will shape the future of the world. Addiction Conference will rewrite your brain with the new technique and innovation which will help to boost self-esteem and confidence.

It is a wonderful opportunity for all to explore international networking and collaborate with the world-class professionals.

***Vast Discounts for Group Registration (more than 3 individuals)

View Sessions at http://addiction.alliedacademies.com/call-for-abstracts

Submit Abstract at http://addiction.alliedacademies.com/abstract-submission

Register Now at http://addiction.alliedacademies.com/registration