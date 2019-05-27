Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market is projected to surpass USD 410 million by 2023 | TechSci Research

Increasing investments on infrastructural projects, rising adoption of new construction technologies, and shifting focus towards green building construction to drive Vietnam construction chemicals market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Vietnam Construction Chemicals, By Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023”, Vietnam construction chemicals market is projected to surpass $ 410 million by 2023. Growth in the market is led by rising number of infrastructure and real-estate construction projects in the country. Moreover, many foreign construction companies have set up their manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, to meet the increasing demand for industrial properties and residential buildings, thereby further contributing to the growth of Vietnam construction chemicals market. Furthermore, the Government of Vietnam is focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and has developed green building codes for the same, which is expected to propel the extensive use of better quality construction chemicals across the country in the coming years.

Among different types of construction chemicals, concrete admixtures dominated Vietnam construction chemicals market in 2017, followed by waterproofing chemicals, which are anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. On the basis of end use, Vietnam construction chemicals market is segmented into infrastructure and real estate. Infrastructure dominated the market in 2017 and is likely to continue dominating during the forecast period as well on the back of rising infrastructure activities across the country. Southern Vietnam region is the leading demand generator for construction chemicals as this region is more urbanized with a high population density and many large-scale construction projects are being undertaken in the region. However, the Central region has several upcoming highways and rail route construction projects, due to which the region is expected to generate high demand for construction chemicals in the coming years. Some of the major companies operating in Vietnam construction chemicals market are Sika Limited (Vietnam), BASF Vietnam Co. Ltd., GCP Vietnam Company Limited, and Mapei Vietnam Co. Ltd., among others.

Further, with increasing purchasing power and growing population, Vietnam construction chemical market is expected to grow at a decent pace over the span of next five years. “Rising investments in the infrastructure sector across Vietnam is likely to positively influence Vietnam construction chemicals market. Moreover, various international construction chemical manufacturers are capitalizing on the lucrative opportunities of entering into Vietnamese market through strategic alliances and joint ventures, which would further steer growth in Vietnam construction chemicals market in the coming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Vietnam Construction Chemicals, By Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023” has analyzed the potential of Vietnam construction chemicals market, and provides information and statistics on market structure, imports and trends. The report intends to provide the clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. The report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by Vietnam construction chemical market.

