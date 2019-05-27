Vietnam Automotive Handbrake & Clutch Cable Market to Reach USD 25 Million by 2023 | TechSci Research

Growing automobile sales to drive Vietnam automotive handbrake & clutch cable market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Vietnam Automotive Handbrake & Clutch Cable Market By Vehicle Type, By Product Type, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023”, Vietnam automotive handbrake & clutch cable market is projected to reach around $ 25 million by 2023, on account of rising production of automobiles in the country coupled with growing automobile sales owing to their increasing demand across the country, predominantly in South Vietnam. Moreover, continuing growth in production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles during the last 2-3 years has further boosted the sales of automotive handbrake and clutch cables in the country. Additionally, massive two-wheeler fleet in Vietnam is supporting the automotive handbrake and clutch cable market in the replacement segment.

With an expanding volume share of over 91% in 2017, two-wheeler segment dominated Vietnam automotive handbrake & clutch cable market, followed by the passenger car segment. Owing to growing affordability and traffic congestions across the country, the two-wheeler segment has maintained its prime position as a medium for travelling for individuals in the country. Prominent automotive handbrake and clutch cable manufacturers are continuously enhancing and expanding their product offering to gather more customer concentration towards their products. Furthermore, the country has also witnessed an increase in several Chinese automotive handbrake and clutch cable manufacturers as they have also intensified their business operations by enhancing the quality of their products as well as expanding their product portfolio.

“Growing presence of companies coupled with their continuing research and development efforts for innovative products to manufacture premium and more sophisticated automotive handbrake and clutch cable and to offer a wide product range is expected to intensify market competition in Vietnam automotive handbrake and clutch cable market in the coming years. Moreover, rising average selling price of automotive handbrake and clutch cables and expanding automobile fleet would further boost revenues of automotive handbrake and clutch cable manufacturers in Vietnam during the forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Vietnam Automotive Handbrake & Clutch Cable Market By Vehicle Type, By Product Type, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023” has analyzed the potential of automotive handbrake and clutch cable market in Vietnam, and provides statistics and information on market sizes, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by Vietnam automotive handbrake and clutch cable market.

