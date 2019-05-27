Vibration Level Switch Market Revenue, Price, Trend Analysis and Growth Rate to 2023

The Vibration Level Switch Market was valued at USD 569.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 833.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2023. Benefits over other point level measurement technologies, growing demand in pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries, and emphasis on safety of overfill protection systems are some of the key factors driving the growth of the vibration level switch market. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period considered is from 2018 to 2023. The report provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Benefits over other point level measurement technologies

Growing demand in pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries

Emphasis on functional safety of overfill protection systems

Restraints

Impaired performance in certain media

Opportunities

Possibilities with newer wireless vibration level switch designs

Industrial growth in emerging economies

Challenges

Diversified certification of end markets

Emphasis on functional safety and benefits over other point level technologies are driving the growth of the vibration level switch market

Industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals oftentimes process toxic, flammable, and explosive liquids that pose risk to the environment and personnel. Therefore, incumbent industry manufacturers need to ensure that dangerous liquids are stored and transported appropriately; overfilling of a tank, in particular, has to be avoided. Vibration level switches are widely used to detect surface levels (minimum/maximum) and avoid overfills and dry runs to ensure safety in process industries.

Vibration level switches offer several advantages over other point level measurement technologies, such as high sensitivity, compact form factor, and cost-effectiveness; they offer reliable level measurements under harsh environments and hygienic applications. Vibration level switches do not require any calibration or follow-up maintenance due to absence of mechanical moving parts that may break down or wear out over time. This makes them more durable, rugged, and accurate than other point level technologies. Moreover, vibration level switches come with built in self-check and diagnostic functionalities to ensure high reliability of their level measurements, which are unaffected by variables such as conductivity, build-up, turbulence, strong flows, and air bubbles.

