UAE facility management is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to reach $ 27 billion by 2024

UAE facility management market was valued at $ 13.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% to reach $ 27 billion by 2024. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to the booming commercial sector and the increasing number of residential projects in the country. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, being the commercial hubs of the country, are witnessing a boost in the real estate sector which is further increasing the demand for facility management across the country. Furthermore, rising integration of technologies in facility management services along with hosting of World Expo 2021 is further anticipated to aid the growth of UAE facility management market over the next five years.

The objective of the Study:

• The primary objective of the study was to understand and gain insights about the UAE facility management market and its segmental analysis by organized vs unorganized, by in-house vs outsource, by service, by application, and by region and forecast its market by 2025.

• To categorize and forecast UAE facility management market by service such as property, cleaning, security, catering, support & others and by application such as commercial, residential & industrial.

• To estimate, calculate and forecast the market size for the UAE facility management market.

• To strategically profile the leading facility management service providers in the market which cater to the UAE facility management market.

Major leading players in UAE facility management market

EMRILL Services LLC

Imdaad LLC

Farnek Services LLC

EFS Facilities Management Services

Khidmah LLC

COFELY BESIX Facility Management

Interserve

Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC

Transguard Group LLC etc.

Key Target Audience:

• Facility management market service providers and other stakeholders

• Major end users of facility management services

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Associations, organizations, and alliances related to facility management market

• Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:

Market, By Service:

• Property

• Cleaning

• Security

• Catering

• Support

• Others

Market, By Unorganized Vs Organized

Market, By In-house Vs Outsource

Market, By Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Market, By Region

• Dubai

• Abu Dhabi

• Sharjah

• Other Emirates