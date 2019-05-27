Smart Agriculture Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Smart agriculture is a revolution in the agriculture industry that helps to guide actions required to modify and reorient agricultural systems to effectively support the development and guarantee food security during an ever-changing climate. It can be defined as a process of performing agricultural activities using advanced technologies. The advanced technologies used in the agriculture are segmented on the basis of type, software, service, solution, and application. Smart agriculture is an innovative way of carrying out farming activities by reducing human efforts and by making maximum utilization of the available resources. Precision farming includes automation systems and sensing devices. These are used in monitoring and controlling the progress in the agricultural activities. The application and feasibility of smart agricultural devices depend upon the economic condition and size of the agricultural land. Advanced technological products that are used in the smart agriculture have a wide range of applications, which not only includes yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting but also includes irrigation management, milk harvesting, and many others.

The global smart agriculture Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 201X and expected to grow at X% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over 201X to 202X

Competition among the players is likely to increase as new players enter the market. Leading players in the market are focusing on technological advancements and expanding their product line to strengthen their position in the market. These players are also adopting various strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisition, and expansion gain competitive edge in the market.

• Raven Industries Ltd

• SST Development Group Inc

• TeeJet Technologies

• Trimble Navigation Ltd

• AgJunction Inc.

Global Smart Agriculture Market: Drivers Global Smart Agriculture Market: Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for food worldwide, the rise in the need of livestock health and performance monitoring, and increasing support of the government in the adoption of modern agriculture techniques. The growing population has increased the demand for food. According to United Nation, the most recent census signifies a human population of 7.3 billion and is projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. In direct proportion to the growing population, the demand for the food is also expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period. Taking into consideration the rise in food demand the farmers need to increase the crop production either by increasing the amount of agricultural land or by adopting advanced agricultural methods like precision farming. Most of the livestock are susceptible to infections and virus attacks, which is likely to increase the mortality rate of the livestock. In order to monitor the health and activity of the livestock different types of RFID tags and readers and sensors are deployed. Some of the factors limiting the growth of the smart agriculture market are the high cost of the devices used in smart agriculture and lack of awareness amongst the farmers. High cost incurred in the manufacturing of the smart agriculture devices, in turn, increases the price of the final product, which is likely to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Smart Agriculture Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Smart Agriculture Market: By Solution

• Network Management

• Agriculture Asset Management

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

• Logistics and Supply Chain Management

• Smart Water Management

• Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market: By Application

• Precision Agriculture

• Livestock Monitoring

• Fish Farming

• Smart Greenhouse

• Others

Global Smart Agriculture Market, By Geography:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

