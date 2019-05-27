Projection Mapping Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2023

The overall Projection Mapping Market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 21.10% between 2018 and 2023.

“APAC region to create opportunities for the growth of the projection mapping market”

The projection mapping market in APAC is growing at the fastest rate. APAC is becoming one of the favorable regions for media, sports, and corporate events across the world. All these factors are expected to boost the projection mapping market in these regions. Singapore is one of the major markets for projection mapping in APAC with a high number of events and festivals that are held in Singapore.

The Objectives of the Study are as follows:

To define and forecast the projection mapping market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of offering, dimension, projection distance, application, and geography

To forecast the market size, in terms of value, for various segments with regard to 4 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the projection mapping market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To provide a detailed overview of the value chain pertaining to the projection mapping market

To analyze opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the projection mapping market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of the ranking and core competencies, as well as detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, agreements and acquisitions, product launches and developments, and expansions in the projection mapping market

The base year used for this study is 2017, and the forecast period considered is 2018–2023.

