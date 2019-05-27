Principal and Higher Education in Bangalore

Bangalore can be a city inside the Karnataka state. It is actually deemed as the third largest city in India. It is the fifth biggest metropolitan location of India. The city can also be known as as “Silicon Valley of India” due to its major IT (Facts Technologies) exporter. It was established in 1537 by Kempegowda. Mr. Lakshinarayana is the commissioner of Bangalore city. Bangalore just isn’t only recognized for its IT industry, but in addition technical education. The city has several finest educational institutes inside the state. The degree of education is quite higher as in comparison with other states of India. The majority of the students prefer Bangalore for their principal and greater education. Its atmosphere attracts a good deal of students for study. Students from all over the world are getting education within the city. The environment of Bangalore will be the very best suited for pursuing management courses. Get a lot more information about best nursery school in bangalore

About School Education in Bangalore

Bangalore has the huge number of institutions in Karnataka state. The city is renowned for its major (schooling) education. It’s the hub of primary education in India. There are actually additional than 2500 key schools and more than 1000 high schools. Most of the schools are affiliated with Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and rests on them are affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Karnataka Board has the responsibilities of providing syllabus, preparing exam papers, including new chapters and declaration of final results in Bangalore city. Bangalore has quite a few globe renowned major and higher schools. The very first English school was established in 1842 by the British Wesleyan Mission inside the city. The first Bangalore Higher School started in 1858 by the Government of Mysore.

Larger & Technical Education in Bangalore

Bangalore University was established in 1886 by AIU. It was the initial university in the city and much more than 500 colleges are affiliated to the university. The university is the center of greater education. The university offers different engineering, management, medical and non-technical degree courses. Common Entrance Test (CET) is being conducted every year for admission in professional courses like Management, Engineering, Medical and Info Technologies. Bangalore is also popular for its research institutes like The Indian Institute of Science, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Indian Institute of Data Technologies and Indian Space Research Organization. Bangalore would be the best place for better education. The infrastructure of colleges in Bangalore attracts foreign students. Bangalore has become one-stop destination for technical and greater education in India.