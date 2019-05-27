Polyacrylamide Market Is Highly Influenced By The Availability Of Raw Material

May 27, 2019: The global polyacrylamide market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing penetration of the product in water purification activities as a flocculating agent is expected to propel the demand for polyacrylamide.

The market is highly influenced by the availability of raw material and fluctuating price trends. The prices of polyacrylamide are likely to grow over the forecast period owing to rising crude oil prices, which are further impacting the acrylamide, acrylic acid, and acrylonitrile prices. As a result, the market players are likely to integrate the value chain to reduce their dependency on the raw material supplier and increase profit margins.

SNF, BASF, and Kemira are few of the top polyacrylamide manufacturers. The multinationals are expanding their production bases and volumes to strengthen their roots in the market. Moreover, the market has numerous small-scale players, selling their products in domestic market. These players are likely to offer competitive pricing to gain market share against these major players.

Key applications of polyacrylamide include water treatment, oil and gas, and paper making. Other application areas include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. Polyacrylamide is used as a flocculent in waste water treatment of the chemical industry and municipal sewage treatment.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Anionic polyacrylamide was the largest product segment accounting for over 45% of the overall demand in 2018 owing to its low price and high demand in water recycling and food clarification applications

• Cationic polyacrylamides are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.3% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2025 owing to their rising demand from papermaking and oil and gas recovery

• Wastewater treatment emerged as the largest application segment, and accounted for over 35% of the overall market share in terms of demand in 2018 owing to early adaption and high product volumes required by the sector

• Demand for polyacrylamide in the oil and gas sector is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to growing application in mud drilling, enhanced oil recovery, and solid/liquid separation activities

• Asia Pacific led the polyacrylamide market in terms of revenue and accounted for over 55% market share in 2018, as the region has majority of the water treatment and paper making facilities in the world. India is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to rapid industrialization and high investments in the manufacturing sector

• The market is fragmented in nature, owing to existence of several manufacturers, along with expansion of the product portfolios, which include xanthan gum and partially hydrolyzed polyacrylamide. Major market players include SNF, BASF, CNPC, Ashland, Kemira, and Anhui Tianrun.

