Machine Automation Controller Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Growth Rate to 2024

The overall Machine Automation Controller Market is expected to grow from USD 33.7 billion in 2019 to USD 41.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The growth of the market is propelled by the increasing focus on reducing overall operational cost, increasing the need to drive productivity in the process industry, and the growing use of robots in the manufacturing sector.

The market for DCS to grow at higher CAGR from 2019 and 2024

The machine automation controller market for DCS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. DCS is integrated as a control architecture containing a supervisory level of control, overseeing multiple integrated subsystems that are responsible for controlling the details of a localized process. The unique ability of DCS to manage highly complex automation processes makes it ideal for companies with extremely large production setup. The installation of DCS in the process industry enables companies to reduce downtime and improve production using optimal resources. DCS helps plant operators improve effectiveness in operations, optimize maintenance routines at the plant level, and ensure safety and reliability.

Browse and in-depth TOC https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/torque-sensor-market-1114.html

Energy & power industry to dominate the machine automation controller market during the forecast period

The energy & power industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. With the help of automation, power generation companies can automate critical processes related to electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, which, in turn, drives the demand for machine automation controllers in the energy & power industry. Increasing energy requirement with the growing population has resulted in the modernization of grids. The increasing adoption of smart and automated technologies in power distribution is opening new market growth avenues for machine automation controllers.

“APAC to account for the largest share of machine automation controller market during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the machine automation controller market by 2019. Significant domestic demand for automated controllers has led to the establishment of manufacturing units in various industries, such as automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, and semiconductor & electronics, in APAC. However, growing labor rate, rapidly evolving manufacturing processes, and increasing operational cost have made companies operating in the region embrace automation technologies to tackle the challenges efficiently.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108072008

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com