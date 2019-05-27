Global Biocides Market Poised to touch $9,912 Million, by 2022

“Various end use industries have initiated the use of organic acid-based biocides for improved results and to avoid undesirable corrosion. Increase in demand for these biocides among pharmaceutical industry poses lucrative opportunities for the players in the global biocides market.”

Biocides Market

Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $6,479 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $9,912 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2014 to 2022. The metallic compounds segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2015.

Biocides are chemicals that combat pests or microorganisms such as molds, bacteria, algae, insects, and rodents. Biocides include various products such as disinfectants, wood preservatives, rodenticides, antifouling agents (on boats), and in-can preservatives, which are used in homes, hospitals, industries, and others. Biocide preservation applications that encompass preservation of water-based paints, adhesives, polymer dispersions, and metal working fluids (implied during the shaping of metals) have high market demand, accounting for the highest consumption of speciality biocides both in terms of volume and value. Despite regulatory pressures reducing the number of biocides depending on their concentrations in end products, blends of carefully selected biocidal active substances in optimal ratios coupled with new advancements provide improved preservation solutions without the need for cautionary labelling.

Presently, the global biocides market is witnessing vivid opportunities due to increased focus of governments of various economies on the consumption of clean water. Biocides also find wide array of applications in a broad range of products such as antimicrobial coatings and food & pulp industry. Moreover, they control sulfate reducing bacteria and slime forming bacteria in oil well drilling, oil field processing, and gas storage equipment. Thus, emerging applications of biocides is another major factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global biocides market over the forecast period. In addition, growth in need for agrochemicals due to rise in demand for high-quality pest-free crops is another key aspect that drives the growth of global biocides market.

Biocides are used in a wide variety of materials to protect against biological infestation and growth. Biocidal metallic compounds such as copper and tin have found effective usage in preservation of metalworking fluids or hydraulic fluids to deter bacterial growth. Metallic compounds have proved to be effective in removal of various corrosion levels in boilers. Furthermore, increase in export and import of biocides across countries owing to their major applications in agricultural pesticides & insecticides and water treatment setups are some of the key factors that are projected to fuel the demand for biocides in the coming years.

Download Sample Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1870

Metallic compounds segment accounted for around one-fourth share, in terms of volume, in 2015. In response to the perennial modifications in the wood preservation industry as well as agricultural industry, efficient biocides are currently in high demand across the globe. Thus, increase in demand for copper and zinc-based biocides especially for protection of crops is one of the major aspects that fuel the demand for biocides globally.

KEY FINDINGS OF BIOCIDES MARKET:

• In terms of volume, the water treatment segment is projected to show highest growth rate during the analysis period.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its lead position throughout 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%, in terms of volume.

• Agriculture application segment occupied for approximately one-fourth of the total market in 2015.

• China occupied for around one-third of the total Asia-Pacific biocides market in 2015.

• In terms of value, Korea is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.6% in Asia-Pacific market from 2016 to 2022.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for more than half of the total biocides market, and are expected to continue this trend due to increase in investments in the modernization of agricultural techniques and rising infrastructural development, specifically in China, India, Brazil, and other developing economies. Moreover, rise in urban population demanding efficient water treatment facilities is the major reason that drives the growth of biocides market.

The major companies profiled in the report include The Dow Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, BASF SE, Thor Group, AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant Corporation, Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Kemira OYJ, and Lonza Chemicals.

About us

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.