Food Allergen Testing Market- Global Forecast to 2022

The food allergen testing market, in terms of value, is projected to reach USD 760.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016. The market growth is driven by various factors such as stringent labeling mandates and demand for advisory labeling, growth in incidences of allergic disorders among consumers, globalization of food trade, and increase in food recall for undeclared allergen products.

The food allergen testing market, based on food tested, is categorized into bakery & confectionery, infant food, processed food, dairy products & its alternatives, seafood & meat products, and others (which include savory items, sauce, and other additives).

The processed food segment is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market in the food allergen testing market. These foods contain multiple allergens, out of which some are directly added (inheritably present in the raw material) while some are a result of cross-contamination. Snacks with spices are the most complicated to test for allergens, as they comprise multiple ingredients. This factor is fueling the market growth for allergen testing in processed food.

Scope of the Report:

This research report categorizes the food allergen testing market based on source, food tested, technology, and region.

Based on source, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Peanut & soy

• Wheat

• Milk

• Egg

• Tree nuts

• Seafood

• Others (sulfites and other cereals)

Based on technology, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

• Immunoassay-based /ELISA (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay)

• Others (LC-MC/MS, test kits, and other chromatographic equipment)

Based on food tested, the market has been segmented as follows:

• Bakery & confectionery

• Infant food

• Processed foods

• Dairy products & alternatives

• Seafood and meat products

• Others (savory items, sauce, and food additives)

Based on region, the market has been segmented as follows:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW (Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa)

The food allergen testing market is estimated to be dominated by the European region in 2016. European countries have recorded many issues related to food allergens; as a result, stringent policies that have been established to achieve complete food safety. Though concerns regarding food allergens have been increasing, consumers are uninformed about such outbreaks. Public awareness has been gradually increasing in countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy. Peanut accounted for a majority of the allergies in the European region.

Manufacturers in a few regions lack the necessary awareness regarding food safety regulations; due to this, they do not perform in-house testing or outsource it to laboratories. This restrains the development of the allergen testing market.

New service/product launches, expansions & investments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and new technology launches are the key strategies adopted by the players to ensure their growth in the market. Companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Intertek (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Eurofins E (Luxembourg), and ALS Limited (Australia) have acquired leading market positions through their broad service portfolios that are specific to various allergen segments. The companies are also focused on innovations and geographical diversification. In December 2015, SGS entered into a partnership with Biopremier (Portugal), a specialist in molecular biology and DNA sequencing. This partnership delivered new-generation sequencing (NGS) to the food supply chain, which helped in verifying food authenticity by reducing food frauds.

