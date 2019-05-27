Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Is Anticipated to Witness Strong Growth by 2025

San Francisco, 27 May 2019 – “Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Semiconductor, Pharmaceutical, Telecom), By Location, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, [2018 – 2025]”

The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market is expected to reach USD 1.49 trillion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. ESO providers play a crucial role in providing mechanical, technical, and software support to their clients. Due to the growing complexity of product designing, prototyping, visual designing and engineering, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), the role of ESO vendors has become crucial to OEMs.

The engineering services outsourcing business was primarily aggregated under the Information Technology (IT) or the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. However, due to rapid technological advancement and growing demand, the ESO segment has evolved to expand its operation in the telecom, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and other major verticals by spending heavily on product development and offering engineering expertise across various industries.

Multinationals based in the U.S., UK, Germany, France, and Japan among other developed nations are outsourcing services to countries such as India which provide skillful resources at lower prices.

The threat of Intellectual Property (IP) confidentiality breach is a barrier to the growing ESO demand. Companies have to be very vigilant to avoid IP theft, especially in a few offshore locations where prosecuting firms who allegedly misuse patents and confidential data is perceived as a difficult task due to the prevalent legal enforcements. IP theft results in significant losses for the business. As a result, the companies may not wish to share confidential data with engineering service providers.

U.S. ESO Market By Application, 2014 – 2025 (USD Billion)

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Growing at a CAGR of around 30% over the forecast period, the offshore ESO segment is expected to account for a greater revenue share of the total market by 2025

In 2016, the estimated size of the onshore ESO segment was around USD 70 billion

The aerospace, consumer electronics, and telecom ESO segments are expected to witness a robust growth

The aerospace ESO segment is expected to account for over 13% of the total revenue share by 2025 and is projected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global ESO industry in 2016; China, India, Vietnam, and the Philippines were the most sought after global outsourcing destinations

The key industry participants include EPAM Systems, Inc., GlobalLogic, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Luxoft, QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited

View more reports of this category by Grand View Research at

www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/communication-services

Grand View Research has segmented the market for Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) by application, location, and region.

ESO Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Telecom

Others

ESO Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Onshore

Offshore

ESO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Browse Press Release of this Report:

www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-engineering-services-outsourcing-market

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

For More Information: www.grandviewresearch.com