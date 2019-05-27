Analyze the Global Electronic Health Records Market – Current Trends and Industry Overview, 2028

The global Electronic Health Records market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Radiant Insights, Inc analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Electronic Health Records from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Electronic Health Records market.
Leading players of Electronic Health Records including:
• PA SUN
• IBM
• PCCW Solution
• PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd
• Kingdee
• Duchang IT
• GoodWill
• Wining
• Neusoft
• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
• Athenahealth, Inc.
• Cerner Corporation
• CPSI
• Epic Systems
• EClinicalWorks
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
• Web Based
• Client Server Based
• Software as Services
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
• Hospital
• Physician Office
• Ambulatory surgery centers
• Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
• Direct Channel
• Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Electronic Health Records Market Overview
1.1 Electronic Health Records Definition
1.2 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)
1.3 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)
1.4 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)
1.5 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)
1.6 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)
1.7 Electronic Health Records Market Dynamics
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)
Chapter 2 Electronic Health Records Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Electronic Health Records Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)
2.2 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)
2.3 Global Electronic Health Records Average Price by Player (2016-2018)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Electronic Health Records Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market by Type
3.1.1 Web Based
3.1.2 Client Server Based
3.1.3 Software as Services
3.2 Global Electronic Health Records Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Electronic Health Records Average Price by Type (2013-2018)
3.5 Leading Players of Electronic Health Records by Type in 2017
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Electronic Health Records Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market by Application
4.1.1 Hospital
4.1.2 Physician Office
4.1.3 Ambulatory surgery centers
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Electronic Health Records Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Electronic Health Records by Application in 2017
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Electronic Health Records Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Electronic Health Records Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Electronic Health Records by Sales Channel in 2017
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
