Focus. Focus is the key to goal setting. After configuring all the relevant goal-setting parameters, focus is the ingredient that galvanizes man’s essence into a synergy of effective intentions and actions. It slices through the barriers of his uncertainty. It stands sentinel over a multitude of distractions that often undermine his determination. Without such point of convergence directing his impulses, man is exposed to the scourge of human frailty.

