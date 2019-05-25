Youth Parliament Organized at Inspiration Public School, Haldwani

A Mock Parliament in Inspiration Public School, Haldwani was organised by Twin Win, a Delhi based personality development Organisation. The event was a huge success as students of classes 9th to 12th performed with full zest and enthusiasm. The idea behind the event was to develop the interest of students in politics and the latest happenings in the country. It is said that, “The leaders of tomorrow are sitting in the classrooms of today”, so it is the sole responsibility of every educational organisation to aware the students about their responsibilities towards the Nation. Students were divided in different ministries like Sports, HRD, External Affairs, Finance, Defence etc. They gave outstanding speeches after profound research and practice. A media cell was also made to ask tricky questions to the leaders present in the Parliament.

Mr. Deepak Balutia, Director of Inspiration Public School, shares, “Events like these are a must in every school or college as they work in the overall development of a student. I really enjoyed the event as students performed wonderfully well and were really into the character. It was really heart-warming to see such young children with remarkable oratory skills and content.”

The CEO of Twin Win, Mr. Vaibhav Pande, was also present in the event. He enlightened the forum with a speech on the significance of such events in schools. He also shared few historical events in Parliament history that changed the Nation.

Over 500 students participated in the first round and over 100 performed in the final event including 30 media members and 2 foreign delegates. The audience was equally involved in the event and asked several questions to the leaders. The speaker of the house was Mr. Anshul Vashisht, COO of Twin Win and a renowned Career Counsellor. The event ended with the vote of thanks by the Chairperson, Mrs. Geetika Balutia.