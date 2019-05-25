Output Factory Server for InDesign Now Allows Daisy Chain Processing

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 2.1.23, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The app automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. Output Factory Server offers layer versioning, preflighting, email notifications, PDF security presets, variable names and more. The new version allows users to establish daily chain processing by using workflow’s errors folder as the hot folder of another workflow.

The new version allows users to establish daily chain processing by using one workflow’s error output folder as the input hot folder of another workflow. This feature was specifically demanded by advanced users to allow for hands-free processing in complex production environments. For example, an InDesign file whose PDF output failed under a hi-res workflow now can be automatically channeled to be exported at a lower resolution. The update also improves handling of modified link updating errors, fixes Apple Events authorization issues on international systems and addresses an bug related to advanced preflighting email notifications.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “The setup process is simple and users experience is very straightforward. It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

Output Factory Server is intended to run on a dedicated Mac station where it can serve unlimited users via watched hot folders on a network. The app offers the following key features:

-Output InDesign files automatically from hot folders

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

-Output to multiple formats from a single hot folder

-Automatic email notifications

-Layer versioning

-Run custom scripts

-Variable output file names

-Automatic preflighting

-PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2019.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.