Organic Fiber

NuSyllium Organic Natural Fiber is the psyllium fiber supplement of choice for maintaining a healthy organic lifestyle

Learn About Psyllium Fiber

Whether it’s for maintaining digestive health and regularity, lowering cholesterol levels, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels or for weight management, the 100% USDA certified organic psyllium fiber in NuSyllium is the smart choice.

NuSyllium Fiber Facts

NuSyllium Organic Natural Fiber is 100% organic certified psyllium fiber. Psyllium fiber comes from the outer coating, or "husk" of the psyllium, or, Plantago ovata, plant seeds. It is not wheat, and is therefore gluten free. The psyllium husk is a natural source of soluble fiber, similar to fiber found in grains, such as oats and barley.

NuSyllium comes in Natural Orange Flavor or Unflavored and is made with 100% organic brown cane sugar, organic vegetable glycerin and natural citric acid (in the Natural Orange Flavor). It has the Perfect Grind for Easy Mixing™, which means no clumping for easy drinking when mixed with your favorite liquid.

NuSyllium has no artificial flavors, preservatives or colors; it’s GMO free, gluten and dairy free and peanut- and tree-nut free.

Each dose of NuSyllium is 45 calories and contains 2 grams of soluble fiber, 35 mg of potassium and only 5 mg of sodium and zero trans-fat.

NuSyllium fiber supplement is for ages 12 and up. Take up to 3 times a day. For more information and directions on how to start taking NuSyllium for the first time, please go to our FAQ page.

NuSyllium fiber can be taken to promote and maintain digestive health, including occasional constipation and to help promote and maintain regularity. You can use it for lowering cholesterol and promoting heart health and to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.*

NuSyllium fiber can be used as part of a weight management program to feel less hungry between meals.

Please go to the FAQ section of our site for more information on NuSyllium Organic Natural Fiber.

*Talk to your healthcare provider for advice if you are taking medications to control your blood sugar levels or if you are using NuSyllium as part of a cholesterol-lowing program.

Psyllium fiber comes from the outer coating or “husk” of the Plantago ovata plant’s seeds, not from wheat, making it naturally gluten free. Psyllium is a natural and soluble form of fiber known to promote regularity and act as a laxative.

Psyllium soluble fiber, taken as a dietary supplement, has multiple health benefits supported by existing scientific research. These include helping to support a healthy digestive system, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease by lowering blood cholesterol levels, and as a weight management tool, by keeping you feeling full between meals.

As a laxative, psyllium is considered "bulk-forming," meaning it soaks up water in your gut, making bowel movements easier. However, while it helps with regularity, it doesn't cause flatulence and can help with occasional constipation.