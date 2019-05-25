Find Rental Properties In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2019: Professional assistance can ease the search for quality and affordable rental properties in Killeen, TX. Linnemann Realty is a team of trusted realtors who provide professional guidance and information about rental properties to their clients.

Since its inception, it has been committed towards helping its clients in finding suitable rental properties as per their budget and lifestyle requirements. The team of trained and driven real-estate professionals helps the clients throughout the process of renting properties.

Rental Properties In Killeen, TX

The team provides an extensive online listing of available rental properties.

The listings are descriptive in nature and provide important information e.g. size of the property, facilities provided, amount of rent, pet policies, furnishing details, number of bedrooms & bathrooms, location and more.

Clients can filter the listings as per their personal preferences pertaining to budget, location, facilities required and so on.

Interested clients can fill and submit a contact form or call the agents for detailed information about the property.

Prospective tenants can apply for a property online by clicking on the ‘Apply Now’ tab next to every listing.

Why Choose Them?

The company is known for its fair and honest dealings with clients

They provide highly responsive customer service

Provision of property management services

Convenient modes of rent payment are provided including online payment

Tenants can submit maintenance requests via online portal for added convenience

After-hours emergency line for submitting urgent work order requests

For more information on rental properties offered by Linnemann Realty in Killeen, TX; feel free to visit 3402 South W.S. Young Dr. Suite A Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also call at (254) 628 – 9272 or log on to https://www.linnemannrealty.com/