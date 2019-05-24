Wood Vinegar Market – Global Forecast to 2022

The wood vinegar market, in terms of value, is projected to reach around USD 6.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2022.

The wood vinegar market has grown steadily in the recent years. It has a significant impact on agriculture as a bio-based agricultural input, in terms of increasing the yield, quality, and nutrition-level of the produced crops, and this has led to its high demand across the world. This is due to the need for food products that are required to be safe for consumption as busy lifestyles of people, especially in the developed regions, opt for convenience food products. However, health conscious people nowadays are demanding for organic food products which are produced using organic agricultural practices and organic agricultural inputs and this has led to the increase in use of biopesticides and bio-based fertilizers, such as wood vinegar in agriculture.

Download pdf brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134735916

The objectives of the study includes:

• To understand and analyze the market segmentation, such as type, function, and application

• To understand the structure of the wood vinegar market by identifying its various subsegments

• To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

• To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

This report includes estimation of market sizes for value (USD thousand) and volume (cubic meter). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the wood vinegar market and various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market share in their respective regions has been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and were verified through primary sources.

The global wood vinegar market has grown steadily in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 6.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of around 7.2% from 2016 to 2022. The growing demand for bio-based agricultural inputs is the major driving factor of this market.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=134735916

The wood vinegar market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for the growth of the wood vinegar market include the rapidly growing demand for biopesticides and biofertilizers. Low awareness about the application of wood vinegar is the factor restraining the market.

The global market is characterized by low competition due to the presence of a few of large- and small-scale firms. Expansions and joint ventures are the key strategies adopted by these players to ensure their growth in the market. The market is dominated by players such as ACE (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Nettenergy BV (Netherlands), TAGROW CO., LTD. (China), and Byron Biochar (Australia). Other players include New Life Agro (U.S.), Verdi Life (U.S.), Nakashima Trading Co. Ltd. (Japan), Penta Manufacturer (U.S.), and Doi & Co., Ltd (Japan).

Read more: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wood-vinegar-market-134735916.html