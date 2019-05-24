Smart Antenna Market Predicted to Reach Beyond $8.95 Billion by 2025

San Francisco, 24 May 2019 – “Smart Antenna Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Application (Cellular Systems, WiMAX Systems, Wi-Fi Systems, RADAR Systems), By Technology (SIMO, MIMO, MISO), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, [2018 – 2025]”

The global smart antenna market size is expected to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Soaring need for upgraded technologies and high-quality communication through wireless devices is triggering the adoption of smart antennas. Smart antenna is used in various applications such as Wi-Fi systems, WiMAX systems, cellular systems, and RADAR systems. Benefits such as error-free communication, customized data paths, easy flow of data, and prevention of co-channel interference are anticipated to propel market.

High manufacturing and maintenance costs are hampering the growth prospects of the market. Strong wireless connectivity in region such as North America has facilitated the widespread adoption of smart antennas. Some of the prominent smart antenna vendors are Airgain Inc.; Broadcom Limited; Intel Corporation; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telstra; and Texas Instruments Inc.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The MIMO segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, representing more than 55.0% of the overall revenue by 2025. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing usage of wireless and smart devices

The cellular systems segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6%

North America will continue to be the most prominent regional market owing to early adoption of the technology and presence of leading market players

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart antenna market report based on application, technology, and region:

Smart Antenna Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014-2025)

Wi-Fi Systems

WiMAX Systems

Cellular Systems

RADAR Systems

Smart Antenna Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014-2025)

SIMO

MIMO

MISO

Smart Antenna Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014-2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan

Rest of the World

