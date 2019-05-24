Silicon on Insulator Market by Wafer Size, Technology, Application & Forecast, 2026

Silicon on insulator (SOI) technology is a layered form of substrate that has silicon-insulator-silicon as its layers instead of conventional silicon substrates in semiconductor manufacturing, especially microelectronics, to improve performance. Silicon-on-insulators comprise of a thin silicon topmost layer, a thicker silicon lowermost layer, and an insulating material (such as silicon dioxide) middle layer. The silicon layer thickness differs based on the product application, which can be for electrical power switching devices or for high-performance microprocessors. SOI has been providing considerable performance gains over the past few years, both in terms speed and power, compared to corresponding bulk solutions. It not only allows better scaling, resulting in bulk solutions but also, simplifies the CMOS process, which is why it is an easy way to co-integrate different materials at the wafer level.

Rise in demand for microcontrollers, microprocessors, and gaming consoles drive the growth of the market. Also, the increase in requirement for the market is attributed because of their usage in mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, and other such electronic devices. However, the factors such as time consuming manufacturing process, volatility of raw material prices, and complex product development process restrain the growth of the market.

The market for silicon on insulator is segmented into wafer-size, wafer-type, technology, product, application, and geography. By wafer-size, it is bifurcated into 200 mm and 300 mm. By wafer-type, it is divided into RFSOI and FDSOI. By technology, it is classified into BESOI, ELTRAN, SoS, SiMOX, and smart cut. By product, it is divided into MEMS, RF SOI, Optical SOI, memory device, SOI transistor, and image sensor market. By application, it is segmented into automotive, computing & mobile, entertainment & gaming, and photonics. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players mentioned in the report are Applied Materials Inc., ARM Holdings PLC, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers, IBM Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors, Sony Corporation, and United Microelectronics Corporation.

Silicon On Insulator Market Key Segmentation:

BY WAFER SIZE

200 mm

300 mm

BY WAFER TYPE

RFSOI

FDSOI

BY TECHNOLOGY

BESOI

ELTRAN

SoS

SiMOX

Smart Cut

BY PRODUCT

MEMS

RF SOI

Optical SOI

Memory Device

SOI Transistor

Image Sensor Markets

BY APPLICATION

Automotive

Computing & Mobile

Entertainment & Gaming

Photonics

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



