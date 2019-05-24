Railway Wheel Market Outlook to 2023: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

24th May 2019 – Global Railway Wheel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Railway wheel, as the name suggests, is mainly designed for use on rail tracks. It is manufactured out of a single piece of chromium molybdenum steel or manganese steel as these alloys have great resistance to ductility, wear, and hardness.
Growing number office workers in the developing countries, increasing urbanization and changing travel system across the globe, governments’ initiatives on investing huge money on transport infrastructure, and growing population in metropolitan areas are documented as the major factors of railway wheel market that are estimated to grow in the years to come. Railway wheel market is segmented based on wheel type, distribution channel, application, and region.
Steel tired wheels, monoblock wheels, cast steel wheel, rubber tired wheels, resilient wheels, wrought steel wheel, and the others could be explored in Railway Wheel in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on distribution channels like aftermarket, OEM, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Several applications of Railway Wheel such as passenger wagons, high speed, locomotive wheels, freight wagons, and the others could be explored in Railway Wheel in the forecast period.
Key Vendors
- Amsted Rail
- Arrium Limited
- Datong ABC Castings Company Limited
- GHH Radsatz
- Hegenscheidt-MFD
- Interpipe
- Jinxi Axle
- Maanshan Iron & Steel
- NSSMC
- Nolan
- ORX
- Rail Wheel Factory
Key Applications
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving the global railway wheel market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?
Key Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
