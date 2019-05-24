Power Supply in Package and Chip Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Snapshot

Driven by the increased penetration of consumer electrics the global power supply in package and chip market will travel at a high-growth trajectory over the next several years. The market is expected to reach a valuation of over USD 2,300 Mn by 2023, reflecting a double-digit growth rate.

power supply in package and chip market are power electronics component, witnessing the sharp rise in demand. Technological advances in packaging technology and increases outlays in R&D pipelines has led to development of power supply in package and chip market solutions that are purpose-built. These solutions are capable of catering the evolving power requirements of modern electronic products.

Global Power Supply in Power Supply In Package And Chip Market, By Region, 2017

Regions that were covered in the report include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MAE) and South America. The market in APAC is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. In 2017, APAC commanded 48.3% share of the market and projected to exhibit 26.9% CAGR during the assessment period. The manufacturing sector in the region has undergone massive transformation in recent years, which is having a positive impact on the market in the region. China’s rise as a global manufacturing hub has drawn significant investment in the countries.

North America and Europe are the two other important markets for Power Supply in Package and Chip Market. During the review period, the market in North America is projected to post a relatively higher CAGR, meanwhile Europe will retain its position as the third largest PSiP and PwrSoC market.

Companies Covered

ASE Group, Intel Corporation, TDK Corporation, Amkor Technology, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Vicor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Bel Fuse Inc.

The global Power Supply in Package (PSiP) and Power Supply on Chip (PwrSoC) is highly competitive and characterized by a large number of manufacturers, suppliers, and third-party vendors. However, there are some market players how are more recognized than others such as Intel Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Amkor Technology (US). These companies account for a relatively higher revenue share and hold superior market positions. Players operating in the market are focusing on expanding product portfolio and product innovation.

The report covers the development strategies adopted by the companies between 2015 to 2018. Market players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product – PSiP and PwrSoC.

Based on Application area – Telecom and IT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, and Military & Defense.

Product Analysis

In 2017, the PSiP segment commanded for more than 89% share of the market in terms of value. Towards the end of the review period, the segment is anticipated to reach a valuation in access of USD 2,000 Mn, exhibiting a healthy growth rate. PSiP is used in automotive systems, portable devices, telecom devices, servers, routers, set-top boxes, laptops, desktop systems, and medical devices.

Application Area Analysis

The consumer electronics segment currently accounts for the lion’s share of the market. By the years 2023, the segment is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,354.4 Mn. The consumer electronics segment has been witnessing a robust growth in recent years, consequently driving the demand for PSiPs and PwrSoC.

Key questions addressed by the report

What was the historic market size (2017)?

Which market segments to monitor?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

Who are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

