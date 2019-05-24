Plant Breeding Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Plant breeding is the science of changing the traits of plants in order to produce desired characteristics. It has been used to improve the quality of nutrition in products for humans and animals.

Corn, wheat, and rice are the major cereals bred with advanced technologies such as molecular breeding and genetic techniques. The availability of germplasm for these crops encourages the adoption of advanced breeding techniques. The economic importance of corn due to its application in various sectors and increasing demand for high-quality wheat and rice in the food industry are other reasons for the adoption of hybrid breeding technologies among seed producers.

The increasing adoption of hybrid and molecular breeding techniques in developing countries and the growing cultivation of GM crops in the Americas are factors contributing to its high growth. The growing market for agricultural genetics in various countries of the Americas and the declining cost of genetic procedures in the past decade are factors driving the demand for genetic engineering and genome editing in the region. Unlike genetic techniques, no regulations are implied by the government for molecular breeding across the globe, which is projected to drive the growth of the biotechnological method at a higher rate during the forecast period. Advances in the field of CRISPR technology have brought about the third revolution in crop improvement and these tools can be used along with existing technologies. Growing innovation would facilitate the growth of CRISPR in the plant breeding market, especially in countries such as the US, China, Japan, Brazil, and South Africa.

Increasing regulations on the use of chemical pesticides and rising instances of pest attacks during the early germination phase have increased the need for pesticide-tolerant seeds. Herbicide tolerance has been one of the major traits targeted by plant breeders for transgenic and non-transgenic crops. Non-transgenic Clearfield herbicide tolerance technology, developed by BASF and Syngenta, is recognized as one of the ground-breaking innovations in hybrid breeding technology, and more companies have exhibited their interest to enter this industry, which is projected to contribute to the growth in the next five years.

The Plant Breeding Market is projected to reach USD XX billion by 202X, from USD XX billion in 201X, at a CAGR of X% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the growing need for high-quality crops and increased yield, and rising application of plant biotechnology in the agriculture industry.

North America dominated the global plant breeding market in 201X. On the other hand, there has been an ever-increasing demand for commercial seeds in the Asian market, in line with the improving economic conditions. Also, seed manufacturers such as Bayer, Monsanto, and Syngenta have been showing increasing interest in tapping this potential market, wherein the companies have been expanding their R&D centers across the Asia Pacific.

Plant breeding has been practiced for thousands of years. However, technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), robots, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning are revolutionizing this practice. Hence, plant breeders are continuously investing in these technologies to explore the genetic basis of trait variation in crops with higher accuracy and within the limited timeline. Key Playing Companies such as:

• Bayer (Germany)

• Syngenta (Switzerland)

• KWS (Germany)

• DowDuPont (US)

These companies utilize combinations of both traditional and molecular breeding to develop various seed traits, whereas companies such as Eurofins (Luxembourg) and SGS (Switzerland) provide services to certain seed companies. Various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions were adopted by companies, research institutes, and academic institutions to enter the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market.

