Notion Press’s Next Book ‘Forestry of Karnataka’ Encompasses All Facets of the Greenery

Notion Press’ next book ‘Forestry of Karnataka’ is a book that sheds light on every untold detail about the forests. A documentation by a retired Indian Forest Officer, Shri Dipak Sarmah, the book is a must read for every individual in this country.

What was the forest like when the British ruled India? How were they protected? What rules were laid then to protect them? Since then till now, every aspect that impacts forests have been covered in this book. To start with, the book delves into the details of foundation of scientific forestry in the Indian subcontinent.

From the British rule and since India got independence till now, there have been several laws, acts, and regulations passed to protect and conserve forests. The author, with his rich experience in administration, pens down every plan, policy and regulation framework that were or are in existence.

As the book traces the history of forest governance, it also significantly touches upon key issues affecting forests today. For instance, the book talks about the issues faced by a forester while attempting to meet the growing demand when forests are shrinking. The book speaks about topical issues like deforestation, deterioration of wildlife, and loss of forest habitat.

Not just that, it talks about the problems in existing policies of forest administration and the loopholes. It not only spills beans on these aspects, but also, makes a conscious attempt to suggest solutions to these problems. Another pertinent topic discussed in this book is the interdependence of forest and water.

This book not only discussed about the problems in Karnataka, but the entire country. The author feels that it could trigger discussions and debates among people to come out with better policies and regulations.

This book not only discussed about the problems in Karnataka, but the entire country. The author feels that it could trigger discussions and debates among people to come out with better policies and regulations.

So, if you love nature and wildlife, then this book is surely going to fascinate you.

Shri Dipak Sarmah, a retired Indian Forest Service (1977) officer of the Karnataka cadre, started his career in the Western Ghats, serving in the region for more than a decade. During this period, he was primarily responsible for the protection and development of forests. He was awarded the Karnataka Rajyotsava award (Chief Minister’s Gold Medal) during November 1980 for his distinguished services in forest protection. He was part of a team that had steered an innovative program in Uttara Kannada district for rehabilitation of degraded forests with a focus on rigid protection and planting of indigenous species, including bamboo. The district won the Indira Priyadarshini Vriksha Mitra award (1989) for exemplary afforestation work.

Shri Sarmah also served in the Government of India as Deputy Adviser, Planning Commission and as Deputy Inspector General of Forests, Forest Policy, MoEF (1991-1995). Later he served in number of positions in the Government of Karnataka including Secretary (Forest), PCCF (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, superannuating in December 2013 as PCCF (Head of Forest Force). Post-retirement, Shri Sarmah has assisted the Forest Department in the preparation of number of documents such as working plans, evaluation reports, Cadre Review Report, Training Action Plan, etc. He has also assisted the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI), Bangalore in compiling the State of Environment Report (SoER-2015) as chief

editor.

In 2011, Shri Dipak Sarmah was nominated by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to the Monitoring Committee to supervise mining operations and sale of ore in Karnataka. He continues to serve as the Chairman of the Committee till date.

Speaking about the launch of his book, Shri Dipak Sarmah, said, 'I am delighted that this book is coming out, and I hope that people go and buy it. I have not only covered the facts and experience of my stint as an IFS officer of the Karnataka cadre, but have also tried to include every aspect that forests are concerned with." He says, "This book should be read by every citizen, and could also be very useful for those pursuing higher education in forestry.'