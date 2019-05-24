Global Leather And Allied Products Market Type, Value and Industry Forecast to 2022

A report from The Business Research Company shows that the “Global Leather And Allied Products Market 2019” is expected to reach a value of nearly $440.17 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
The leather and allied products market consists of sales of leather and allied products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce leather and allied products. Leather and allied product producers transform hides into leather by tanning or curing and fabricating the leather into products for final consumption, and/or produce similar products from other materials, including products (except apparel) made from “leather substitutes” such as rubber, plastics, or textiles. Rubber footwear, textile luggage, and plastic purses or wallets are examples of “leather substitute” products included in this market.
The leather and allied products market expected to reach a value of nearly $440.17 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the leather and allied products market is due to emerging markets growth, rise in disposable income, technology development.
The Leather And Allied Products industry can be further categorized into Segments: Leather Footwear, Non-Leather Footwear, Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Leather Tanning.
Major Key competitive players in the global Leather And Allied Products report include NIKE Inc., Gap Inc., Christian Dior SE, Adidas AG, Kering SA.
