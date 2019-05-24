Global Institutional And Office Furniture Manufacturing Market Type, Value and Industry Forecast to 2022

A report from The Business Research Company shows that the “Global Institutional And Office Furniture Manufacturing Market 2019” is expected to reach a value of nearly $334.62 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR 10.0% during the forecast period.

The institutional and office furniture manufacturing market consists of sales of institutional and office furniture by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce institutional and office furniture by designing office furniture including office chairs and desks, office and store fixtures, such as showcases.

The institutional and office furniture manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $334.62 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR 10.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the institutional and office furniture manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, rise in disposable income, technology development.

The Institutional And Office Furniture Manufacturing industry can be further categorized into Segments: Institutional Furniture, Office Furniture.

Major Key competitive players in the global Institutional And Office Furniture Manufacturing report include IKEA AB, Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, and Knoll Inc.

